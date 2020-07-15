Wednesday July 15, 2020 – The motion to impeach Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu suffered a major setback after 15 MCAs went missing.

The motion which was supposed to be tabled on Thursday was postponed indefinitely.

Speaking yesterday, Athi Ward MCA, Peter Kilonzo, who is also the proposer of the motion, revealed that the decision to push it back was arrived at after establishing that MCAs who had earlier supported the motion had made a u-turn and could not be relied on to support it.

“We have looked at our records and realized a number of our colleagues are missing.”

“I have consulted and we have decided to postpone it until the whereabouts of those members are known,” Kilonzo stated.

However, according to sources, the missing 15 MCAs were hiding at a hotel in Tsavo East National Park and had switched off their phones with the aim of skipping the debate.

It is believed that Ngilu had everything to do with the disappearance of the MCAs.

