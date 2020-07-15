Wednesday, 15 July 2020 – Kenya Film Classification Board CEO, Ezekiel Mutua, has blasted Citizen TV for destroying the morals of children.

Mutua took a screenshot of actor Omosh smoking as the popular programme Tahidi High was being aired at around 6:40 PM and ranted on social media saying that it’s wrong to air such content when the kids are at home.

‘Kids are at home and you are teaching them that smoking is cool. A manager, a producer or an actor allows this because your agenda is to destroy the morals of our children. Why would you allow this to run during the water-shed?’ He posed.

Mutua further warned Citizen TV that the law will catch up with them soon.

Here’s the full post of the no-nonsense moral police blasting the popular media station.

