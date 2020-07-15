Wednesday July 15, 2020 – Over 1,000 hopeful applicants wishing to secure jobs at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) were turned down as shortlisted candidates were announced.

In an ad that ran on Kenya’s leading publications, the DPP revealed that after putting out a call for applications for 37 positions in his office in February 2019, a total of 1,267 applications were received by the closing date of April 2nd, 2019.

The positions advertised included five for research officers and 32 positions for Prosecution Counsel.

The review period lasted more than a year as only 252 candidates were shortlisted – those rejected were 1,015.

“Interviews for the shortlisted to be conducted from July 20 – August 3 at DPP offices in different counties,” a notice by DPP Noordin Haji read.

The DPP’s office further revealed that the list of shortlisted candidates was available on the institution’s website as well as the notice board at the Nairobi headquarters or the County offices.

The information on the interview schedule indicating the venue, time, and date as well as documents to be brought by the candidates was also made available at the designated offices.

At the same time, members of the public with any adverse information on any of the shortlisted candidates were requested to submit the information under confidential cover on or before July 20, 2020.

