Our client is currently looking to hire a Rider/ Office Messenger.

Rider & Office Messenger Job Responsibilities

  • Highly skilled in picking up and delivering items to their ultimate destinations
  • Track record of verifying delivery information, for instance names, addresses, and contact numbers
  • Competent at planning and following the most resourceful routes for delivery
  • Proven record of collecting essential payments and signatures from customers
  • Ability to record package delivery information, for example time of delivery and recipient’s name
  • Profound ability to communicate verbally with customers in a professional manner
  • Able to complete paperwork accurately and completely
  • Dedicated and meticulous – high level of accuracy and attention to detail

Qualifications

  • Must have valid Driving License and Good Conduct.
  • Experience of working for corporate/company as a rider.
  • Experience riding in Nairobi.
  • Good geographical knowledge of Nairobi and its environs.
  • Good integrity and clients handling skills.
  • Must be able to perform any other duty than may be assigned from time to time

How to Apply

If you meet the  requirements, kindly send your CV to vacancies@jantakenya.com with the subject line as “Rider & Office Messenger

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply