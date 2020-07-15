Our client is currently looking to hire a Rider/ Office Messenger.
Rider & Office Messenger Job Responsibilities
- Highly skilled in picking up and delivering items to their ultimate destinations
- Track record of verifying delivery information, for instance names, addresses, and contact numbers
- Competent at planning and following the most resourceful routes for delivery
- Proven record of collecting essential payments and signatures from customers
- Ability to record package delivery information, for example time of delivery and recipient’s name
- Profound ability to communicate verbally with customers in a professional manner
- Able to complete paperwork accurately and completely
- Dedicated and meticulous – high level of accuracy and attention to detail
Qualifications
- Must have valid Driving License and Good Conduct.
- Experience of working for corporate/company as a rider.
- Experience riding in Nairobi.
- Good geographical knowledge of Nairobi and its environs.
- Good integrity and clients handling skills.
- Must be able to perform any other duty than may be assigned from time to time
How to Apply
If you meet the requirements, kindly send your CV to vacancies@jantakenya.com with the subject line as “Rider & Office Messenger”