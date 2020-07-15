Our client is currently looking to hire a Rider/ Office Messenger.

Rider & Office Messenger Job Responsibilities

Highly skilled in picking up and delivering items to their ultimate destinations

Track record of verifying delivery information, for instance names, addresses, and contact numbers

Competent at planning and following the most resourceful routes for delivery

Proven record of collecting essential payments and signatures from customers

Ability to record package delivery information, for example time of delivery and recipient’s name

Profound ability to communicate verbally with customers in a professional manner

Able to complete paperwork accurately and completely

Dedicated and meticulous – high level of accuracy and attention to detail

Qualifications

Must have valid Driving License and Good Conduct.

Experience of working for corporate/company as a rider.

Experience riding in Nairobi.

Good geographical knowledge of Nairobi and its environs.

Good integrity and clients handling skills.

Must be able to perform any other duty than may be assigned from time to time

How to Apply

If you meet the requirements, kindly send your CV to vacancies@jantakenya.com with the subject line as “Rider & Office Messenger”