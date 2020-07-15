Wednesday July 15, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has for the second time cracked the whip on Jomvu MP, Badi Twalib, over his support for Deputy President William Ruto.

The second-term MP from the Coast region was ejected from the ODM Chairmanship seat in his constituency for abandoning the party’s affairs in the area.

ODM’s Mombasa branch chairman, Geoffrey Busaka, confirmed that Badi had been removed with Mikindani MCA, Renson Juma Thoya, replacing him in an acting capacity.

Twalib was among legislators who were axed when the National Super Alliance (NASA) purge was effected on May 28 in the National Assembly, after the coalition’s Parliamentary Group meeting.

The nine legislators were perceived as rebels having publicly declared their support for DP William Ruto.

The Jomvu MP, who was kicked out of the Budget and Appropriations Committee, stated that he holds no ill feelings towards the party leadership for their decision.

He further stated that the ejection was to his benefit because he now had more time to cater to his constituency.

“If my relationship with DP Ruto is why I have been de-whipped, then I respect the decision.”

“Junet Mohamed has just done his job,” Twalib stated.

The MP stated that his friendship with the DP was because Ruto had assisted him in implementing development projects in his area.

He added that the DP fulfilled his request to build classrooms to cater for additional numbers due to the 100 percent transition for primary school children to secondary school.

