Wednesday, July 15, 2020 – Harrison Mumia, the President ofAtheists in Kenya has claimed that no organization wants to hire him because of his religious beliefs.

Taking to twitter, Mumia revealed that he was recently denied a job at Kenya Airways despite acing the interview.

Mumia, who has been jobless since he was sacked from the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) due to the same reasons, claims that he did better than all the other candidates and got to the last stage of the interview, only for him to be eliminated on grounds of his religious background.

“I have applied for hundreds of jobs. This particular job at KQ, I got to the last stage of the interview.

“I did pretty well, better than the others. But my atheism stood in the way of me getting a job. We face discrimination,” Mumia tweeted.

