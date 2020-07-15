Wednesday, 15 July 2020 – Paul Mwangi Njihia, a 29 year old ‘’Yahoo Boy’’ (internet fraudster), is in police custody after he was arrested by DCI detectives over fraud related charges.

The suspect, a former computer technology student at a local university, creates online profiles purporting to be the General Manager of USAID Kenya, Rift Valley Region, and cons desperate job seekers.

He obtains facilitation fee and issues fake gate passes to the job seeking victims.

A substantial amount of money was deposited to a bank account related to him before DCI detectives pounced on him.

