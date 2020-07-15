Wednesday, July 15, 2020 – Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has denoted Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) Director General, Mohamed Badi, as a criminal who is illegally occupying his office at City Hall.

Appearing before the Senate County Public Accounts and Investments Committee on Wednesday, Sonko, who has a dozen of corruption cases over his shoulder, said that he does not have documents to submit to the panel to explain the queries raised by the Auditor-General.

Sonko cited the deed of transfer of the County functions to Nairobi Metropolitan Services and the court case that blocked him from accessing his office or interacting with County staff.

Sonko argues that NMS illegally took his staff thereby disrupting the normal operations of his administration.

“NMS has been seconding staff illegally, interrupting my operations and therefore I have been unable to get the documents to table before this committee,” Sonko told the committee

Majority Chief Whip Irungu Kang’ata recommended a brief adjournment of the session to allow the committee to deliberate on the Governor’s submission before making a final determination.

The Kenyan DAILY POST