Network Administrator

REF: TNH/HRD/NA/07/2020(CONTRACT TERMS)

Reporting to the Senior Systems Administrator, the successful candidate will be responsible for the following amongst others:

Main Duties & Responsibilities

Evaluating network performance issues including availability, utilization, throughput and latency.

Responsible for installation, configuration and testing of equipment.

Maintains network performance by performing network monitoring and analysis, and performance tuning.

Ensure adequate data protection measures are in place and that these are tested on a regular basis.

Take proactive steps to ensure an appropriate level of system availability.

Monitor and maintain the security of ICT infrastructure within the hospital.

Implementation of ICT security/network policies and procedures;

Establishes, manages and administers the hospital’s ICT security policy and procedures to ensure preventive and recovery strategies are in place and minimize the risk of internal and external security threats.

Provide general ICT user support as will be allocated through helpdesk.

Any other duties as maybe assigned by his/her supervisor.

Qualifications, Skills & Experience

A Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or related field

Cisco professional certification

ICT security certification or experience will be an added advantage

A minimum of 3 years’ experience in Information Technology with hands on experience in LAN, WAN and Wireless networks.

Working knowledge/experience with IP telephony systems (VoIP) will be an added advantage

Experience in ICT security administration.

Strong technical aptitude and ability to research & solve complex issues independently.

Willingness and ability to learn new skills and apply them as needed.

Ability to effectively communicate issues and resolutions to all levels of the organization.

Flexibility to work beyond regular office hours.

How To Apply

If your background, experience and competence match the above specifications, please send us your application (cover letter & CV/Resume) quoting the job reference number and to reach the undersigned on: recruitment@nbihosp.org not later than Friday, 24th July,2020. Your CV/Resume MUST include full names and contact details of 3 referees.

Note

ONLY ONLINE applications will be accepted and ONLY SHORTLISTED candidates will be contacted.

Candidates invited for interviews will be required to present both originals and clear copies (where applicable) of the following documents:

National I.D.

KRA PIN Certificate

Current Colored Passport Photo

NSSF Card

NHIF Card

Valid Certificate of Good Conduct

Academic and Professional Certificates

Certificates of Service from previous employers

HUMAN RESOURCES DIRECTOR

THE NAIROBI HOSPITAL

P.O. BOX 30026 – 00100

Mail: recruitment@nbihosp.org