Network Administrator

REF: TNH/HRD/NA/07/2020(CONTRACT TERMS)

Reporting to the Senior Systems Administrator, the successful candidate will be responsible for the following amongst others:

Main Duties & Responsibilities

  • Evaluating network performance issues including availability, utilization, throughput and latency.
  • Responsible for installation, configuration and testing of equipment.
  • Maintains network performance by performing network monitoring and analysis, and performance tuning.
  • Ensure adequate data protection measures are in place and that these are tested on a regular basis.
  • Take proactive steps to ensure an appropriate level of system availability.
  • Monitor and maintain the security of ICT infrastructure within the hospital.
  • Implementation of ICT security/network policies and procedures;
  • Establishes, manages and administers the hospital’s ICT security policy and procedures to ensure preventive and recovery strategies are in place and minimize the risk of internal and external security threats.
  • Provide general ICT user support as will be allocated through helpdesk.
  • Any other duties as maybe assigned by his/her supervisor.

 Qualifications, Skills & Experience

  • A Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or related field
  • Cisco professional certification
  • ICT security certification or experience will be an added advantage
  • A minimum of 3 years’ experience in Information Technology with hands on experience in LAN, WAN and Wireless networks.
  • Working knowledge/experience with IP telephony systems (VoIP) will be an added advantage
  • Experience in ICT security administration.
  • Strong technical aptitude and ability to research & solve complex issues independently.
  • Willingness and ability to learn new skills and apply them as needed.
  • Ability to effectively communicate issues and resolutions to all levels of the organization.
  • Flexibility to work beyond regular office hours.

How To Apply

If your background, experience and competence match the above specifications, please send us your application (cover letter & CV/Resume) quoting the job reference number and to reach the undersigned on: recruitment@nbihosp.org not later than Friday, 24th July,2020. Your CV/Resume MUST include full names and contact details of 3 referees.

Note

  • ONLY ONLINE applications will be accepted and ONLY SHORTLISTED candidates will be contacted.
  • Candidates invited for interviews will be required to present both originals and clear copies (where applicable) of the following documents:
  • National I.D.
  • KRA PIN Certificate
  • Current Colored Passport Photo
  • NSSF Card
  • NHIF Card
  • Valid Certificate of Good Conduct
  • Academic and Professional Certificates
  • Certificates of Service from previous employers

HUMAN RESOURCES DIRECTOR 

THE NAIROBI HOSPITAL

P.O. BOX 30026 – 00100

Mail: recruitment@nbihosp.org

NAIROBI.    

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply