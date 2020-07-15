Network Administrator
REF: TNH/HRD/NA/07/2020(CONTRACT TERMS)
Reporting to the Senior Systems Administrator, the successful candidate will be responsible for the following amongst others:
Main Duties & Responsibilities
- Evaluating network performance issues including availability, utilization, throughput and latency.
- Responsible for installation, configuration and testing of equipment.
- Maintains network performance by performing network monitoring and analysis, and performance tuning.
- Ensure adequate data protection measures are in place and that these are tested on a regular basis.
- Take proactive steps to ensure an appropriate level of system availability.
- Monitor and maintain the security of ICT infrastructure within the hospital.
- Implementation of ICT security/network policies and procedures;
- Establishes, manages and administers the hospital’s ICT security policy and procedures to ensure preventive and recovery strategies are in place and minimize the risk of internal and external security threats.
- Provide general ICT user support as will be allocated through helpdesk.
- Any other duties as maybe assigned by his/her supervisor.
Qualifications, Skills & Experience
- A Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or related field
- Cisco professional certification
- ICT security certification or experience will be an added advantage
- A minimum of 3 years’ experience in Information Technology with hands on experience in LAN, WAN and Wireless networks.
- Working knowledge/experience with IP telephony systems (VoIP) will be an added advantage
- Experience in ICT security administration.
- Strong technical aptitude and ability to research & solve complex issues independently.
- Willingness and ability to learn new skills and apply them as needed.
- Ability to effectively communicate issues and resolutions to all levels of the organization.
- Flexibility to work beyond regular office hours.
How To Apply
If your background, experience and competence match the above specifications, please send us your application (cover letter & CV/Resume) quoting the job reference number and to reach the undersigned on: recruitment@nbihosp.org not later than Friday, 24th July,2020. Your CV/Resume MUST include full names and contact details of 3 referees.
Note
- ONLY ONLINE applications will be accepted and ONLY SHORTLISTED candidates will be contacted.
- Candidates invited for interviews will be required to present both originals and clear copies (where applicable) of the following documents:
- National I.D.
- KRA PIN Certificate
- Current Colored Passport Photo
- NSSF Card
- NHIF Card
- Valid Certificate of Good Conduct
- Academic and Professional Certificates
- Certificates of Service from previous employers
