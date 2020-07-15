Wednesday July 15, 2020 – Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) Director General, Mohamed Badi, has said Nairobi city will be a different city by December 2020.

In an interview with KTN on Wednesday morning, Badi said that his team has been able to dig 93 boreholes over the last 100 days.

The NMS boss said with the water bowsers they have, water is distributed for free to residents in informal settlements.

“The Nairobi CBD is undergoing a facelift and this is why we may have some garbage as the works is ongoing for the next 3 to 6 months.”

“By December, this will be a new town,” he said.

Noting that he is not taking over Governor Mike Sonko’s plans, Badi said NMS is merging theirs and the County’s plans so that they implement them for the benefit of Nairobi.

Badi said that they are in the process of taming the water menace that has hit the County.

“We have cartels that were frustrating efforts by the County Government like water, electricity infrastructure,”

“NMS is in the process of registering all water suppliers that are operating knowing their sources of collection and where they distribute to so we know where they operate from.” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST