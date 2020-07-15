Wednesday July 15, 2020 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has announced retirement from politics.

Speaking on Wednesday, Kuria, who is also Deputy President William Ruto’s diehard supporter, hinted that he will be retiring from politics after his term ends.

The outspoken lawmaker explained that he might not vie for any position in 2022 even as speculations mount over his likelihood of going for the presidency.

He noted that he will retire to his private life.

“At the moment, I am considering not vying in 2022 and retreating to my private life,” he stated.

Speaking during an interview, Kuria also opened up on a wide range of issues including the Building Bridges Initiative and the three political leaders at the center of the handshake saga.

“We talked about a wide range of issues, a very light interview.”

“The topics included BBI & Handshake, Uhuru, Raila, Ruto, 2022, my history and what position I will vie for in 2022.”

“I had said that BBI (Building Bridges Initiative) and handshake were great initiatives but Uhuru and Raila lost it when they failed to carry the rest of the country with them.”

“They made it a personal project for themselves,” he stated.

Upon questioning who the lawmaker thought was trying to silence him, he admitted that he did not know the exact individuals.

“I don’t know but I suspect it is people who do not want me as MP of Gatundu South,” he added.

