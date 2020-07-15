Wednesday July 15, 2020 – Renowned columnist and scholar, Prof Makau Mutua, has warned of a ‘forthcoming storm’ and pleaded with Kenyans to change their behaviour to slow the spread of Covid-19.

After a period where the country appeared to have been spared the worst of the outbreak, cases in the country are accelerating at breakneck speed.

Commenting about the rising cases in the country, Makau who is a US based law scholar, said Kenyans should brace themselves for a COVID explosion if they continue ignoring health guidelines of social distancing and wearing masks.

Makau said Kenyans must change their conduct if they want to flatten the curve.

“I hate to bear TERRIBLE news. But Kenya is going to have a MAMMOTH explosion of COVID-19. Unless the state — and citizens — drastically ALTER their conduct. NOW,” Makau Mutua said.

By Tuesday, Kenya had over 10,000 COVID 19 cases and over 200 deaths.

Recoveries rose to 2,900.

The Kenyan DAILY POST