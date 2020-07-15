Wednesday, July 15, 2020 – Kenya has recorded 461 new Covid-19 cases bringing the number of infections in the country to 11,252.

Speaking during the daily briefing on the state of Covid-19 in the country, Ministry of Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Dr. Rashid Aman said the new cases were confirmed following testing of 4,261 samples over the last 24 hours.

At the same time, seven more Covid-19 patients passed away in the past 24 hours bringing the death toll to stands at 209.

But on the bright side, 51 more patients have recovered from Covid-19 bringing the number of recoveries recorded in the country so far to 3,068.

The cases are distributed as follows: Nairobi (248) followed by Machakos (97), Kiambu (20), Kajiado (15), Migori (14), Busia (12), Nakuru (11), Laikipia (7), Nyeri (7), Kilifi (6), Lamu (4), Uasin Gishu (4), Kakamega (3), Kisii (3) Kisumu (2), Makueni (2), Mombasa (1) and Taita Taveta (1).

Meanwhile, acting Ministry of Health Director General, Dr. Amoth, has announced that two of the 7 fatalities did not have underlying health issues as he warned young Kenyans against complacency.

“More worrying are deaths of patients without pre-existing medical conditions.

“Today we have lost two.

“The young people should be warned that they might get a serious form of COVID-19 and succumb to it,” said Dr. Amoth.

