Wednesday July 15, 2020 – Bahati Member of Parliament (MP), Kimani Ngunjiri, has slammed Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho and Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, for allegedly spending a whopping Ksh 30 million from public coffers to visit former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in Dubai.

Ngunjiri claimed that the Ksh 30 million would have been put to better use to benefit Kenyans especially at a time when Kenya is combating the Covid19 pandemic.

“Junet and Joho spent Ksh 30 million on a jet to go and visit a patient, they are not remembering that there are people who lack jobs.”

“Ksh. 30 million is what was publicised and maybe when you add up everything it could come to Ksh. 1 billion,” Ngunjiri revealed.

“Why are we spending all this money carelessly?”

“If we could have been told the money was used to cater for Raila’s bills that’s okay that’s a disease and we must assist every Kenyan,” he stated.

Ngunjiri, who is one of Deputy President William Ruto’s lieutenants, noted that Kenyans are dying of Covid19 with the country struggling to procure testing kits due to lack of enough funds.

He added that the money would have been channeled into the Kazi Mtaani program to benefit youths, especially in Nakuru County.

Junet and Joho left the country on Thursday, July 9th for Dubai to visit Raila who had undergone minor back surgery and was recuperating in the Middle East state.

