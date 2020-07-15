GENERAL MANAGER (INTERNAL AUDIT), GRADE KPC 2 – JOB REF: KPC/ADVT/10/2020

Overall Purpose

Reporting functionally to the Board and administratively to the Managing Director, the role is responsible for bringing a systematic, disciplined approach to evaluating and improving the effectiveness of risk management, control mechanisms, and operational and governance processes.

Responsibilities

Guide Management and the Audit Committee of the Board in its oversight of Audit through regular Audits & reports; recommend and implement improvements to ensure appropriate control environment for risk exposures is minimized or removed;

Leading the development and implementation of an internal risk-based audit strategy and annual plan for the Corporation;

Planning and undertaking audits to assess controls, operational and technical efficiencies and compliance with selected policies, procedures and regulations;

Driving operational improvements throughout the organization to improve overall efficiencies and enhance internal controls;

Periodically review internal Audit Charter and Audit Committee Charter in line with the changes in the internal Audit profession and Government guidelines;

Review the process of identification, Assessment and management of enterprise

Promoting the highest standards of ethics and standards across the Corporation, based on the principles of integrity, objectivity, competence and confidentiality;

Ensuring due diligence in the management of the Corporation’s affairs;

Review and report to the audit committee on actions taken by management to correct conditions reported by audit Determines whether actions taken are appropriate for the circumstances or initiate further discussions with appropriate management and staff;

Recommend and implement adoption of new professional standards, codes of practice & policies, legislative issues, new audit regulations/trends and audit methodology;

Provide an independent view during implementation of new projects, processes and systems

to ensure their quality and compliance with the corporation’s policies and procedures;

Build internal capability through periodic training to promote awareness on internal controls and compliance;

Advise on appointment of external audit firms and outsourced independent assurance services;

Serve as Secretary to the Audit Committee of the board.

Qualifications

To be appointed to this role, the successful candidate must be a Kenyan citizen and have;

Master’s Degree in any of the following fields: Finance, Accounting, Business Administration, Mathematics, Statistics or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Bachelor’s Degree in any of the following fields: Finance, Accounting, Business Administration, Mathematics, Engineering Statistics, Economics or any other equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

A minimum twelve (12) years’ experience in relevant work at least five (5) years of which must be in a senior management position in the Public Service or in reputable organization;

Must have Certified Public Accountants (K), Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) qualifications;

Be a Certified Internal Systems Auditor (CISA);

Be a Member of a professional body e. the Institute of Certified Public Accountant of Kenya (ICPAK) and/or Institute of Internal Auditors of Kenya (IIA-Kenya);

Proficiency in computer applications;

Fulfills the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya

Key Competencies:

Comprehensive knowledge and understanding of oil industry requirements including broad knowledge of international trends in auditing and corporate governance;

Strong well developed written and verbal communication, intense concentration of mental and interpersonal skills including ability to conduct computerized audits/investigations and prepare relevant and quality reports;

Flexibility and responsiveness in handling and determining complaints, sound analytical skills and the ability to identify with precision the critical factors of a problem in an impartial and objective way;

Ability to maintain professional status and keep abreast of evolving trends in auditing through continuing professional education (CPE);

Ability to maintain confidentiality of privileged information and to ensure absolute discretion and sensitivity to confidential matters;

Ability to solve complex and outstanding technical and administrative problems by generating alternative workable solutions;

Ability to deliver corporate articulated vision for change, create sense of urgency around change and motivate staff to join change effort;

Excellent interpersonal skills and ability to manage staff of different orientation

How to Apply

Interested candidates are requested to visit the KPC website www.kpc.co.ke under the Career Opportunities section where the Job Descriptions and Specifications as well as the User Manual containing instructions on how to apply for the positions have been posted.

All applications should be received not later than 5.00pm (East African Time) on Tuesday, 21st July 2020.

Kenya Pipeline Company is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity and gender equality. Women and persons with disability are encouraged to apply.

Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Any form of canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.