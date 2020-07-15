Wednesday, July 15, 2020 – Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho has shared a video driving ODM leader, Raila Odinga, in an undisclosed location.

In the video, the flamboyant Governor, who doubles up as the ODM Deputy Party Leader, says that he is very careful while driving his ‘boss’

“Do you know how it feels to drive your boss around?”

“Today I have been very careful while driving him,” he said.

In the video, the former Prime Minister, who returned to the country over the weekend from Dubai where he underwent a ‘minor’ surgery, is seated on the front passenger seat and on his phone.

Before Raila jetted back into the country, Joho and Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, caused a stir after chartering a private jet out of the country to visit Raila in Dubai.

Watch the video below.

