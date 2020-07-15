Wednesday, July 15, 2020 – These thugs are on the run after one of them shot and injured a member of the public in Pangani.
The robbers were on a mission to rob an MPESA agent in the area but some people identified them from a previous incident and raised an alarm.
In the process of escaping from the scene, the robber with a cap shot a bystander as they escaped on a motorbike.
DCI detectives are hunting down these rats and will arrest them soon.
See the photos and the escape video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.