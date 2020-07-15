Wednesday, July 15, 2020 – These thugs are on the run after one of them shot and injured a member of the public in Pangani.

The robbers were on a mission to rob an MPESA agent in the area but some people identified them from a previous incident and raised an alarm.

In the process of escaping from the scene, the robber with a cap shot a bystander as they escaped on a motorbike.

DCI detectives are hunting down these rats and will arrest them soon.

See the photos and the escape video below.





Robbers shot someone in a botched robbery in Eastleigh 14th street. Theee guys must be brought to book. @DCI_Kenya pic.twitter.com/M9LlYVd8hK — Ahmed Mohamed ((ASMALi)) (@Asmali77) July 14, 2020

