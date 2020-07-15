GENERAL MANAGER (FINANCE), GRADE KPC 2 – JOB REF: KPC/ADVT/07/2020

Overall Purpose

Responsible for providing technical and professional leadership in financial accounting, revenue accounting, management accounting and taxation including oversight of ICT functions in the Company. Other duties include, analyzing and interpreting policy issues and reports on financial and taxation issues affecting the oil and gas industry.

Responsibilities

Developing and overseeing the implementation of a dynamic Finance strategy that can deliver exemplary services and results as envisioned in the strategic plan;

Developing the Company’s budget and continuously monitor and evaluate its implementation;

Giving oversight to the Company’s financial and ICT affairs and advise the Management on financial planning and ICT strategies and policies;

Ensuring tax and financial compliance and other statutory requirements;

Providing professional leadership in the development and implementation of financial plans and budgets in order to ensure efficient and cost-effective provision of services;

Ensuring effective and efficient management of the Company’s resources including Finances and Assets;

Ensuring the provision of meaningful, accurate and prompt financial and management accounts and reports to the Managing Director and the Board;

Negotiating with banks, donors and development partners for appropriate support;

Participating in the development and review of the Company’s strategic plan;

Ensuring compliance with Public Financial Management Act, IPSAS and IFRS and ISO Standards and legal and regulatory policies;

Reviewing the financial plans in line with the overall strategic objectives and government performance contract;

Constructing and monitoring reliable control systems;

Overseeing the operations of Finance, Revenue & ICT departments

Qualifications

To be appointed to this role, the successful candidate must be a Kenyan citizen and have;

Master’s degree in a relevant field;

Bachelor’s degree in Commerce (Finance) from a recognized university or related field;

Be a holder of CPA (K) or ACCA;

Minimum of twelve (12) years relevant experience five (5) of which should be at senior level in a large and busy organization;

Membership to relevant professional body;

Proficiency in computer applications;

Fulfills the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya

Key Competencies:

Considerable knowledge of financial management;

Comprehensive knowledge of international accounting standards including financial forecasting and monitoring of budgets;

Strong communication skills including ability to develop proposals, position papers as well as write reports;

Ability to lead multidisciplinary teams in an environment conducive to continuous learning, creativity and innovation;

Proficiency in computer applications such as Microsoft Word, Excel, Access, PowerPoint and Outlook express including financial packages;

A strategic thinker with an eye for detail and opportunity

How to Apply

Interested candidates are requested to visit the KPC website www.kpc.co.ke under the Career Opportunities section where the Job Descriptions and Specifications as well as the User Manual containing instructions on how to apply for the positions have been posted.

All applications should be received not later than 5.00pm (East African Time) on Tuesday, 21st July 2020.

Kenya Pipeline Company is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity and gender equality. Women and persons with disability are encouraged to apply.

Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Any form of canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.