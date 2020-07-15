Wednesday July 15, 2020 – Former National Assembly Majority Leader, Aden Duale, is headed to another powerful Parliamentary position after being fired as Majority Leader in the National Assembly by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

According to reports, Duale is the only leader allied to Deputy President William Ruto likely to land a powerful position.

An MP close to Duale disclosed that the former Majority Leader had received the news but was yet to decide whether to accept or decline the role.

A relative list of the new appointments showed that Duale had been selected to sit on the all-powerful watchdog Public Accounts Committee chaired by Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi.

The list was highly touted as a collaboration between Jubilee Party and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) in which members from the latter party snapped up some powerful committee seats.

Speaking to the media, Minority Whip Junet Mohammed noted that parties had agreed on new leadership.

“It is true that we have concluded all issues and after the passage of the names during tomorrow’s special sitting, members will move to elect their respective chairpersons as stipulated in the Standing Orders,” said Mohammed.

