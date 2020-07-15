Wednesday, July 15, 2020 – Arsenal will be looking to bounce back from the North London derby loss to Tottenham when they host champions Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium tonight.

The Reds are also keen to break the points record but their 1-1 draw at home to Burnley over the weekend means that Klopp’s side must now win all three of their remaining games starting with Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle United.

The Gunners have played second fiddle to Liverpool recently, failing to win any of the last 10 meetings across all competitions and nine in the Premier League stretching back to April 2015.

However, this fixture is always entertaining with the last nine meetings producing 49 goals at an average of more than 5.4 per game.

The reverse fixture in the Premier League saw Liverpool run out 3-1 winners in August, with Salah grabbing a brace.

Arsenal: Martinez; Sokratis, Luiz, Holding; Bellerin, Ceballos, Xhaka, Tierney; Saka, Lacazette, Aubameyang

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Keita, Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Arsenal have been on a good run at home and know that they can’t afford to drop any more points if they are to qualify for the Europa League via their league position next season.

However, we expect Liverpool’s fearsome attacking trio to lay bare Arsenal’s defensive weaknesses in a goal-laden clash.

IT1 (20:30) AC Milan v Parma -1

EPL (22:15) Arsenal v Liverpool –GG

