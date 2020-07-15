Call Center Agents Vacancy- Hospital (Nairobi)

Ital GLOBAL – We are a comprehensive Human Capital and Quality Management Consultancy firm dedicated to helping organizations just like yours with their HR and Quality Management requirements. We believe in creating productive and fruitful relationships with our clients by adding value to your business to ensure that you get the very best return on your Human Capital spend. Our Human Capital solutions, advice and guidance are uniquely designed and shaped around your exact requirements and objectives. They will fit with your culture and the business challenges that you currently face

About the Client

A leading private modern healthcare facility located in Nairobi, Kenya that offers a range of services with a dedicated team of various professional and qualified specialists. The facility seeks to fill the call center agents positions handle inbound and outbound calls from clients, respond to inquiries, handle complaints, troubleshoot problems and provide general information.

Duties & Responsibilities:

Handling inbound and outbound calls, inquiries, complaints and providing general information.

Keeps equipment operational by following established procedures, reporting malfunctions.

Resolve problems by clarifying issues, exploring answers & alternative solutions, implementing solutions and escalating unresolved problems.

Manage and resolve customer complaints by clarifying desired information, completing transactions and forwarding requests.

Maintain call center database and update customer information in the system.

Document all call information according to standard operating procedures and generate reports.

Enhance organization reputation by accepting ownership for accomplishing new and different requests, exploring opportunities and add value to job accomplishments.

Provide customers with product and service information.

Qualifications

Diploma or Degree in Communication/ Public Relations, Marketing, Front Office or related field

At least one year’s call center agent /service industry experience

1-2 years’ experience in a busy call/ contact center operations or telesales will be an added advantage

Proficiency in Ms Office

Competencies & Skills

Excellent communication, interpersonal skills, presentation, negotiation, interpersonal, PR and relationship building skills.

Excellent organizational and multi-tasking skills

Good problem analysis and solving skills.

Team player with a customer-oriented approach

Possess product and operations technical knowledge.

Knowledge of call centre telephony and technology.

Attention to Detail

Great listening skills

Flexible

Calm under pressure

Patient

Empathetic

How to Apply

Interested applicants should send their detailed CV and Cover Letter quoting the job title (CALL CENTER AGENT) as subject to reach us not later than 22nd July 2020 to italglobaljobs@gmail.com stating the current pay and expected salary. Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis.