Wednesday, 15 July 2020 – Fast fading socialite, Vera Sidika, has threatened haters and all those bombarding her with negative energy by flaunting a semi-automatic pistol.

Sidika flaunted a Glock G26 pistol and put an emoji that indicated that she was ready to blow someone’s brains.

She then captioned the gun flaunting photo,

‘Bad energy stay far away.’

Why do boyfriends give guns to bimbos like Vera Sidika?

Some photos are not worth flaunting on the gram.

The Kenyan DAILY POST