Wednesday, July 15, 2020 – A 35 year old Kakamega man who had evaded ‘the knife’ for over 20 years was finally approved to occupy a seat among men after he gotcircumcised on Monday.

Douglas Olumwachi, who hails from Butali Village in Malava Constituency, Kakamega County was circumcised in front of his family after villagers cornered him.

The father of two is said to have devised numerous ways of evading the knife since his teenage years according to his father, Francis Olumwachi.

“I am now glad my son can join the table of men,” said his elated father.

On his part, Douglas said he was happy that he won’t have to keep looking over his shoulders, worrying when he was going to get caught.

“I am grateful to the community for organising my circumcision.

“I can now rest easy without fearing that they would come for me in subsequent initiation seasons,” he said.

Circumcision is a rite of passage among men in western Kenya and men who don’t face the knife are often looked down upon and ostracized.

The Kenyan DAILY POST