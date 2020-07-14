Tuesday July 14, 2020 – Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, is not out of the woods yet after her MCAs begun the process to impeach her again after surviving the first impeachment by a whisker with the help of President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The MCAs started collecting signatures yesterday to disband Waiguru’s administration and send her packing.

This is after Waiguru reached out to President Uhuru Kenyatta to help her resolve a standoff with the MCAs over the Kirinyaga County budget.

Kirinyaga Assembly Majority Leader, Kamau Murango, stated that they had initiated the process of collecting signatures in all 24 wards in the County.

“I have already collected over 1,000 signatures in my ward,” Murango proclaimed.

In her statement after the budget impasse, Waiguru accused the MCAs of removing over Ksh300 million meant to pay salaries for health workers and the construction of ward offices.

Waiguru’s effort to solve the stalemate with the MCAs backfired after a list of people proposed to constitute the reconciliation committee was rejected.

She withdrew the names after MCAs declined to participate in any peace talks.

