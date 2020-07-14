Tuesday July 14, 2020 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader, Raila Odinga, swung back into action yesterday barely a day after he landed back from Dubai where he underwent surgery to treat a nerve disorder that had affected one of his legs.

Raila is expected to join President Uhuru Kenyatta in receiving the much-anticipated Building Bridges Initiative report.

State House, through its Spokesperson Kanze Dena, detailed the next course of action upon Odinga’s return.

Kanze stated that State House will come up with the dates for the presentation of the report by the committee, with speculations around political circles indicating that the event will be virtual and broadcast live.

“Official communication will be sent through our official portals,” Kanze stated.

This comes even as Raila is expected to isolate himself for 14 days due to Covid 19.

He is also supposed to avoid gatherings as much as possible.

The Kenyan DAILY POST