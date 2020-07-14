Tuesday July 14, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s allies in the Senate have been left in a fix after being isolated in their effort to craft a county revenue allocation formula that favors the Mt Kenya Counties.

This is after Senators allied to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto ganged up against Uhuru’s crafty formula for revenue sharing.

Uhuru had wanted population to be the basis of revenue sharing in Counties to benefit the populous Mt. Kenya counties.

But his nefarious scheme suffered a major setback after Senators allied to both Deputy President William Ruto and ODM’s Raila Odinga opposed the formula.

Ruto’s allies said they will not allow the national Government to sabotage devolution even though their Counties were benefiting.

Raila’s allies in Coastal counties, Ukambani, Narok, and Nyamira Counties protested the formula because it will result in their Counties losing their revenue.

Senate Majority Whip Irungu Kangata claimed on Sunday evening that part of the reason President Kenyatta had made changes in the Senate was to ensure his backyard was favored in the new revenue allocation formula.

“The reason I have been telling people to support the President’s changes in Parliament is because he wanted his backyard to get a better bargain.”

“That is why when I was crafting the Senate Finance Commitee, I put people who would consider population such as Aaron Cheruyoit because Kericho is as populous as our counties and for the chairmanship is Charles Kibiru who will table the new formula,” Kang’ata said on Sunday.

On Monday, Kibiru tabled a report which introduced a new formula where population will be the main parameter taking 16 percent, Health (17), Agriculture (10), basic share (20), poverty (15), land area (5) and Urban (4) up from the six parameters in the second formula.

The Senate will today debate the new formula after a tactical retreat was made to adjourn debate on Kibiru’s proposal.

