Tuesday July 14, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is extremely worried over surging cases of Coronavirus in Nairobi, two weeks after he eased the cessation of movement order in the busy metropolis.

Since he ended the cessation of movement in Nairobi and Mombasa Counties, Covid19 cases have been soared exponentially in Nairobi and the President is a worried man.

According to sources, the President will meet the National Security Committee on Thursday and Nairobi may be put under lockdown to stop the spread of Coronavirus.

“Yes he will have a meeting with NSC and his Health advisor and Nairobi may be put on lockdown once again,” said a source close to the Presidency.

Uhuru is also disturbed over how politicians, especially in Western Kenya, are disrespecting the rule of law by attending political gatherings.

Over the weekend, Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, and Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, attended a political gathering in Emuhaya despite the Government banning political and church gatherings.

