The Parliamentary Service Commission wishes to recruit an energetic and results-oriented individual to fill the following vacancy:
Transport Officer III
PSC Scale: PSC 8
1 Position
V/No: 03/2020
(a) Duties and Responsibilities
(i) Supervise drivers in their day-to-day duties;
(ii) Allocate vehicles and duties to drivers;
(iii) Prepare maintenance / repair schedules for vehicles;
(iv) Ensure all vehicles are kept in good condition;
(v) Analyze work-tickets and ensure compliance;
(vi) Receive and compile motor vehicle statistics for management use;
(vii) Manage motor-vehicle file registry and maintain motor-vehicle fleet register;
(viii) Coordinate the ordering of new vehicles;
(ix) Vehicle insurance and licensing.
(b) Requirements for Appointment
For appointment to this grade, an officer must have
(i) Bachelor’s degree in Fleet Management / Automotive Engineering / Logistics and Transport or its equivalent; OR
(ii) A Bachelor’s degree in any Social Science and a diploma in Fleet Management/ Automotive Engineering / Logistics and Transport or its equivalent;
(iii) A valid driving license free from any current endorsements and valid for any of the classes of vehicles which the officer is required to drive;
(iv) Defensive driving certificate from Automobile Association (AA) of Kenya or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;
(v) Passed the Occupational Test I for Drivers; and,
(vi) Show ability as reflected in work performance and results.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications ONLINE ONLY through the Parliamentary Service Commission website; www.parliarment.go.ke/vacancies so as to reach the undersigned on or before 24th July 2020.
NOTE: Applications through post office, email or hand delivery shall not be accepted.
The Parliamentary Service Commission is an equal opportunity employer.
Job Application Guidelines
Registration:
- Click on the ‘Register’ button on the ‘Open Vacancies’ to start the application process.
- After registration, you will receive a one-time password (OTP) sent to your email or phone enabling you to proceed with the application.
- NOTE: The format for Telephone number on registration is give as (Format: 254 XXXXXXXXX) e.g. 254722123456. Do not include the ‘0’ or the plus (+) sign before 254. The system will not send OTP to your number if this is not followed.
Log In:
- After registration click ‘Log In’. Enter your National ID and the Password created during registration.
- Key in your username and password then click on ‘Log in’ to access your account.
- After successful log in, you can proceed to ‘Apply’ for the desired post.
Application process:
- Applicants can access their Profile to Update, View the Application Status amongst others.
- Follow the instructions to complete and submit your application.
- Kindly note that all mandatory fields must be completed.
- To complete the process of application, click the ‘Apply for the Vacancy’ button after reviewing and accepting the ‘Final Declaration’.
In case of any challenges, please send your queries to recruitment@parliament.go.ke
J.M. Nyegenye, CBS
Clerk of the Senate/Secretary
Parliament Service Commission