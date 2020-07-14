The Parliamentary Service Commission wishes to recruit an energetic and results-oriented individual to fill the following vacancy:

Transport Officer III

PSC Scale: PSC 8

1 Position

V/No: 03/2020

(a) Duties and Responsibilities

(i) Supervise drivers in their day-to-day duties;

(ii) Allocate vehicles and duties to drivers;

(iii) Prepare maintenance / repair schedules for vehicles;

(iv) Ensure all vehicles are kept in good condition;

(v) Analyze work-tickets and ensure compliance;

(vi) Receive and compile motor vehicle statistics for management use;

(vii) Manage motor-vehicle file registry and maintain motor-vehicle fleet register;

(viii) Coordinate the ordering of new vehicles;

(ix) Vehicle insurance and licensing.

(b) Requirements for Appointment

For appointment to this grade, an officer must have

(i) Bachelor’s degree in Fleet Management / Automotive Engineering / Logistics and Transport or its equivalent; OR

(ii) A Bachelor’s degree in any Social Science and a diploma in Fleet Management/ Automotive Engineering / Logistics and Transport or its equivalent;

(iii) A valid driving license free from any current endorsements and valid for any of the classes of vehicles which the officer is required to drive;

(iv) Defensive driving certificate from Automobile Association (AA) of Kenya or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

(v) Passed the Occupational Test I for Drivers; and,

(vi) Show ability as reflected in work performance and results.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications ONLINE ONLY through the Parliamentary Service Commission website; www.parliarment.go.ke/vacancies so as to reach the undersigned on or before 24th July 2020.

NOTE: Applications through post office, email or hand delivery shall not be accepted.

The Parliamentary Service Commission is an equal opportunity employer.

Job Application Guidelines

Registration:

  • Click on the ‘Register’ button on the ‘Open Vacancies’ to start the application process.
  • After registration, you will receive a one-time password (OTP) sent to your email or phone enabling you to proceed with the application.
  • NOTE: The format for Telephone number on registration is give as (Format: 254 XXXXXXXXX) e.g. 254722123456. Do not include the ‘0’ or the plus (+) sign before 254. The system will not send OTP to your number if this is not followed.

Log In:

  • After registration click ‘Log In’. Enter your National ID and the Password created during registration.
  • Key in your username and password then click on ‘Log in’ to access your account.
  • After successful log in, you can proceed to ‘Apply’ for the desired post.

Application process:

  • Applicants can access their Profile to Update, View the Application Status amongst others.
  • Follow the instructions to complete and submit your application.
  • Kindly note that all mandatory fields must be completed.
  • To complete the process of application, click the ‘Apply for the Vacancy’ button after reviewing and accepting the ‘Final Declaration’.

In case of any challenges, please send your queries to recruitment@parliament.go.ke

J.M. Nyegenye, CBS
Clerk of the Senate/Secretary
Parliament Service Commission

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply