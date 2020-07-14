Tuesday, July 14, 2020 – The UK has announced plans to grant non-graduate but highly skilled Kenyanswork permits in Britain, enabling them to compete with job-seekers from the European Union and other regions, from next year.

In the new immigration system set to be implemented from January 2021, the requirement for job applicants has been lowered to the minimum skill level of A-level or equivalent from degree-level under the 27 member EU bloc system.

“An applicant’s job must be at the minimum skill level of A-level or equivalent, rather than degree level under the current system,” the British Home Office said.

Under the new system, those wishing to live and work in the UK must gain 70 points.

These points are awarded using criteria such as having a job offer, holding a PhD relevant to the job, speaking English and earning more than £22,000 (Ksh2.97 million) per year.

According to Britain’s Home Office, the new system will provide greater flexibility and ensure UK businesses have access to a wide pool of skilled workers.

Some of the Kenyan professionals who could benefit from this new rule include IT specialists, accountants, plumbers, and electricians.

Britain is expecting a spike in job vacancies after the new post-Brexit immigration system ended free movement of labor between it and the EU after Brexit.

The Kenyan DAILY POST