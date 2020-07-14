Tuesday July 14, 2020 – A senior University of Nairobi lecturer has succumbed to Covid19, one day after he was admitted at Nairobi Hospital.

Professor Maurice Kizito Mangoli from Bumula died of Covid19 related complications.

He was a senior lecturer at the Department Of Electrical and Information Engineering, University of Nairobi.

Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati mourned the fallen professor as “a seasoned teacher, a well-travelled scholar and an expert engineer who has his name and handprint on several building projects dotting the city.”

“As a County we have suffered the brunt of COVID 19 Pandemic that continues to ravage the country,” said Wangamati in a statement on Tuesday morning

The County boss called on residents to adhere to the Ministry of Health’s guidelines as part of efforts to prevent further loss.

“As we mourn our gallant kinsmen being felled by this disease, let us stay alert and adhere to the advice given by our medical experts,” he said.

“We will only flatten the curve when all of us acknowledge the gravity of the situation Covid19 has forced in our midst.”

“There has to be a radical shift in how we handle and interact with each other even as we pray for a cure,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST