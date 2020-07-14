Tuesday July 14, 2020 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement general, Miguna Miguna, has claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Mt. Kenya mafia are using all means necessary to ensure that he is rendered persona non-grata in Kenya.

On Tuesday, Jubilee operatives with the assistant of some hackers, changed his Wikipedia page and indicated that Miguna is not a Kenyan national.

In the changes, Miguna’s profile was edited to read that he is a Canadian citizen and advocate of the High Court of Canada.

His profile previously indicated that Miguna holds dual Kenyan and Canadian citizenship.

The changes angered Miguna who took to social media accusing individuals in Government of attempting to erase his Kenyan roots and citizenship.

“When an illegitimate regime hires an army of hungry ruffians to edit my Wikipedia page and ILLEGALLY tries to ERASE my KENYAN ROOTS and CITIZENSHIP by calling me a ‘Canadian’ or ‘foreigner’ when Kenyans call me a 5-Star GENERAL, it’s a sign of weakness and desperation, ” Miguna said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST