Tuesday July 14, 2020 – Bishop David Kariuki Ngare, famously known as Gakuyo, has resurfaced after going underground with billions of shillings from unsuspecting investors.

Gakuyo emerged with a stern warning to his detractors, who he alleged had orchestrated his downfall.

He pointed a finger at former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo, who had warned Kenyans against investing their money in Gakuyo’s businesses.

The tycoon was ordered to refund billions after allegedly duping clients to contribute over Ksh2.5 billion which he called property investments.

“There are several people in Kenya who are hell-bent on destroying other people’s businesses.”

“I want to vividly confront Kabogo and Kuria (Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria) that they are citizens who are not mindful of Kenya’s economy.”

“Your business is to kill other people’s businesses,” Gakuyo said in retrospect of the warning Kabogo had issued.

Gakuyo went on to caution Kabogo and Kuria that he will face them head-on and will also not let them undermine President Uhuru Kenyatta’s leadership.

The billionaire alleged that Kabogo and Kuria were turning Mt Kenya residents against Kenyatta.

He claimed that the duo was preaching the narrative through the famous Kikuyu phrase jeshi ti ngenu, loosely translated to “we are dissatisfied”.

The phrase was coined after Mt Kenya leaders accused the Head of State of suppressing politicians and development in the region.

“Ekeza employed 6,000 Kenyans.”

“In your lifetime, how many people have you employed?”

“Kiambu lost it when we elected you as governor.”

“You have turned Mt Kenya against Uhuru.”

“We will face off squarely and I do not mind whether you refer to me as a bishop,” Gakuyo ranted.

The Government took over Gakuyo’s Ekeza Sacco to protect thousands of investors.

This was necessitated after an audit revealed that over Ksh1.5 billion had been embezzled from the Sacco.

The Kenyan DAILY POST