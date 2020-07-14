Tuesday July 14, 2020 – Bahati MP, Kimani Ngunjiri, has revealed the amount of money that Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, and Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, used to hire a jet to Dubai to check on ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, who was hospitalized there.

Speaking to the press on Tuesday, July 14th, Ngunjiri called out the two ODM politicians for using millions of shillings for “show-off” while many Kenyans were suffering as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Junet and Mombasa Governor Joho spent Sh 30 million just to go and see a patient and come back…that is what we were shown if is counted it could even get to a billion.”

“Why are we spending all these monies carelessly?”

“If we were told the money paid Raila’s medical bill, we would have understood because that is a disease and we must assist every Kenyan but not two people showing off expensive dishes they were eating while on board,” Ngunjiri shouted.

The outspoken lawmaker claimed that the monies used by Junet and Joho will have been more productive if they were used to launch empowerment programs for youths in the country.

His sentiments came barely days after former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale tore into the ODM officials for what he termed as wastage of taxpayer’s resources.

“A private jet just to visit a patient in Dubai.”

“How your taxes are spent!” Khalwale pondered.

