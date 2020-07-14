Tuesday July 14, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has taken his war with President Uhuru Kenyatta to another level and the battle is now shifting to Jubilee Party’s billions.

Ruto and his allies have accused Uhuru and the team of misusing party resources, lack of accountability and even graft.

Ruto’s faction has already demanded several financial documents and threatened to take Uhuru and his mandarins to court.

But in a quick rejoinder, Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju said his Deputy, Caleb Kositany’s letter was “desperate political posturing”.

“I have received your letter in which you demand to be furnished with audited accounts of the Jubilee Party.”

“You have signed off as the Deputy Secretary General.

“All these expose an extreme form of megalomaniac behavior.”

“Unfortunately, in this office, we do not have the capacity or qualification to deal with such malady,” said Tuju.

Among the documents that the DP’s team, led by Kositany, is demanding are certified bank statements for four years.

Kositany is among Ruto’s allies reportedly earmarked by the Kenyatta wing for sacking in the party hierarchy.

In an interview with the media, Kositany claimed that sometime in 2018, Jubilee withdrew Sh183 million in six months.

He protested that Jubilee is paying rent for the entire eight-storey party headquarters yet it does not occupy all the floors.

According to Kositany, Jubilee County offices are not functional, yet in the party’s financial records, they are allocated millions of shillings for rent.

Kositany claims that the party pays Sh67 million in rent for the party headquarters, yet the space was initially passed off as a campaign gift.

