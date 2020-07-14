Tuesday, July 14, 2020 – AKenya Defence Forces helicopter crashed on Monday in Kathyoka, Machakos County, with two soldiers on board during a training mission.

The gallant soldiers were headed to Garissa from Nairobi when the US-made light attack helicopter gunship MD 530F crashed at about 10am.

“This was a training flight.”

“Onboard were two pilots who have been evacuated from the crash site,” read the statement from the Ministry.

The two soldiers have been identified as Maj J. O Ogunda and Maj RM Ngombwa who died on the spot.

The cause of the crash was not immediately established.

KDF also confirmed the incident in a tweet.

“Today 13th July, 2020, at around 1130hrs, a Kenya Army helicopter (Hughes 500MD), crashed in the general area of Kithyoko, Machakos County.

“The aircraft was on a training flight.

“Onboard were two pilots who have since been evacuated from the crash site,” KDF tweeted

Below are the photos of the two soldiers who met their untimely death in the crash.

Maj RM Ngombwa (in the middle)

Maj J. O Ogunda

Soldiers don’t die they fade away!

