Tuesday, July 14, 2020 – The family of a Kenyan woman in the United States who was hit by a trailer in Dallas, Texas, and died while receiving treatment in hospital is appealing for financial support to transport her body back to Kenya for burial.

The deceased identified asEdith Nyasuguta Mochama, fondly known as Nyasuu to her friends, was crossing the traffic lanes of a busy highway as a pedestrian when she was hit by a tractor trailer.

She got trapped under the trailer but emergency responders rescued her and rushed her to a local medical facility where she later passed on while receiving treatment.

The family and friends and Diaspora community are appealing for financial support to help in repatriating her body to Kenya for burial:

“Greetings. We hope this message finds you well. It is with utmost regret, shock & sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of EDITH NYASUGATA MOCHAMA popularly known as “NYASUU” that occurred on 07/09/2020 in Dallas Texas.

“According to DPS, EDITH was hit by a truck and then trapped under the trailer, police are still investigating.

“After consulting with family in Kenya. The consensus is, the remains of EDITH to be taken home FOR FINAL INTERMENT where most of her family is.

“We the DFW COMMUNITY seek prayers & financial help to offset the obvious expenses that come with such an ordeal.”Her uncle, Vincent Tong’i wrote on Facebook.

Well-wishers can make their contributions here Go Fund Me Page.

See her photos below.







