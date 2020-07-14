Tuesday July 14, 2020 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has given one condition that Deputy President William Ruto must meet in order to work with him in 2022.

Speaking in Emuhaya on Sunday, Mudavadi said that he will not support anyone in 2022 like he had done in other election period but will run for the presidency himself.

The former Vice President thus said that he was ready to work with any like-minded politicians including the second in command so long as he supports his presidential bid.

“We are tired of being told that we are working for William Ruto.”

“Let me say that we welcome Dr Ruto as long as he supports our bid for the presidency,” Mudavadi said.

Mudavadi further reiterated that there was no existing beef between him and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

