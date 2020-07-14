Tuesday, July 14, 2020 – Veteran media personality, Sheila Mwanyigah, is no longer a spring chicken but she’s still driving men crazy with her never fading beauty and sexy curves.

The talented singer turned media personality has excited Netizens after she shared a witty ‘entanglement’ request she received from a love-struck man

The secret admirer penned an official letter requesting to be ‘entangled’ with the mellow voiced singer who is yet to settle down despite clocking 40s.

For those not in the loop,entanglement is the newest viral word that was coined by Jada Pinkett Smith who was describing her affair with August Alsina to her husband Will Smith on Friday’s ‘Red Table Talk’.

While sharing the letter, Sheila, simply wrote “Eh…?”

Read the witty letter that proves that Miss Mwanyigha is the most crushed on female celebrity in Kenya.

