Tuesday July 14, 2020 – Two years ago, Kenyans woke up to heartbreaking news that at least 55 people had lost their lives after a bus accident at Fort Tenan in Kericho County.

The grisly accident involving a Home Boyz Kakamega-bound bus was once again the topic of discussion on social media on Tuesday after the plates of the bus emerged online roping in Kakamega Governor, Wycliffe Oparanya.

The Governor shared photos from the launch of a County water project and hawk-eyed netizens couldn’t help but notice a lorry bearing the plates of the ill-fated bus.

In the photo, the Governor, who was in the company of the County leadership, is seen flagging off the lorry with registration number KBX 092J raising questions on what transpired nearly two years after the accident.

The owner of the Home Boyz bus was arrested after the 2018 accident after authorities found out that the bus registered under Western Cross Express Sacco was not licensed to operate at night.

It is not clear how the number plates are now in a lorry and the case is still pending in court.

Here is the photo of ill-fated bus

Here is the photo of the lorry launched by Kakamega Governor, Wyclife Oparanya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST