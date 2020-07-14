Tuesday July 14, 2020 – Tecra Muigai’s boyfriend, Omar Lali, has been rearrested and charged before a Lamu Court over the murder of the late Keroche heiress, Tecra Muigai, in May.

According to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), there is enough evidence to proceed with the taking of a plea.

Mr Omar’s case is set for mentioning today, July 14th.

What is infuriating Kenyans on social media is how the DPP is moving fast with Lali’s case yet the murder case facing Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, is still gathering dust at the DPP’s office despite video evidence showing the ODM MP shooting DJ Evolve in a Nairobi pub.

The Embakasi East MP got arrested but was later released on controversial bond terms that were later challenged by the DPP.

The DPP said that the case only stalled soon as Covid19 hit the country.

Here are some comments from Kenyans after Omar Lali was re-arrested.

