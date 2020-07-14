Tuesday, July 14, 2020 – Kenya has recorded 497 new Covid-19 cases bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 10,791.

Speaking during the daily briefing on the status of Covid-19 in the country, Health CAS Dr. Mercy Mwangangi said the new cases were detected from 4,922 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

Out of the 497 new positive cases, 480 are Kenyans while 17 are foreigners, with 318 being males and 179 females.

At the same time, Dr. Mwangangi announced that 71 more patients have been discharged in the last 24 hours.

“I am delighted to inform you that today, 71 people have been discharged from various hospitals bringing the total number of recoveries to 3, 017 and we thank our healthcare workers for this achievements, “ said Dr. Mwangangi.

However, five more patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the total number of fatalities to 202.

The new cases are distributed as follows in different counties Nairobi 292, Kiambu 62, Kajiado 51, Machakos 30, Mombasa 28, Busia 10, Uasin Gishu 8, Nakuru 5, Makueni 3, Narok, Nyeri, and Meru 2 cases each.

“Kakamega, Kericho, Kilifi, Laikipia and Nandi recorded one each.

