Tuesday July 14, 2020 – Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho is in serious panic after a bodyguard attached to him tested positive for Covid-19.

The bodyguard, who is among the four that guard the Governor, tested positive while in Nairobi and they have all been quarantined at Mombasa Beach Hotel.

Sources confirmed that the bodyguard had escorted Joho to Nairobi for the Senate hearings and tested positive after the session, few days before Joho jetted out of the country to Dubai to meet former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

They were all flown back to Mombasa.

“The good thing is that he is asymptomatic and so there was no need of having him admitted,” said a reliable source.

The Governor and his staff undergo routine testing for Covid19 after every two weeks.

“This was one of the times they were going for the tests.”

“You know they interact with so many people and thus, Joho has never wanted to take chances,” the source said.

Mombasa County is second with the highest number of infections after Nairobi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST