Tuesday, 14 July 2020 – Controversial Bongo singer, Diamond Platnumz, has confirmed that he is in another relationship, 5 months after parting ways with his Kenyan baby mama, Tanasha Donna, a lady he had promised to marry.

Speaking in an interactive social gathering, the father of 5 said he is planning to marry his new girlfriend that he is yet to introduce to his fans.

The 30 yr old singer said he is tired of dating multiple women and added that he feels it’s the right time for him to settle down.

“Sipo single nina mwanamke ninayetaka kuoa.”

“Sisi wengine sasa hivi hatutaki mahusiano, tunataka tuoe.”

“Mwezi wa kumi tarehe mbili nitatimiza miaka 31 na sitaki kuwa tu na mwanamke, sitaki kuwa na kimada (mistress), sitaki kuwa na hawara (prostitute), nataka kuoa,” Diamond said.

The singer has in the past dated multiple women and so far, he has 5 kids from different women.

