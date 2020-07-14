Tuesday, 14 July 2020 – In most cases, when men catch their wives or lovers pants down, they get physical and turn into dangerous animals and in some cases, the violence results to death.

However, there is this man who acted like a real gentleman after he caught his wife being chewed in a hotel room by another man.

He caught them right in the act stark naked after trailing his cheating wife and setting up a trap for her.

Instead of causing violence, he divorced his wife on the spot and gave her side-guy permission to continue ‘eating’ the forbidden fruit in peace.

He told his wife that he will continue taking care of their kids and gave her permission to continue dishing out her flesh.

This is how a real gentleman should behave.

There’s no need of fighting over a ‘wet crack’.

See the dramatic video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST