Tuesday, 14 July 2020 – If you are planning a getaway in Nanyuki, be careful or you will end up like this guy called Robert, who was lured by 2 light skinned beauties and milked dry.

He had gone to the town to have some nice time after getting some quick cash through a deal and he came to learn why Nanyuki is called ‘Mwisho Wa Reli’ after his encounter with the two ladies.

He narrates how he realized that he had only 500 bob left after 10 days of ‘’eating life’’ with the beauties.

Here’s goes his story that will make your day.

