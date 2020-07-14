RTI is an independent, non-profit organization dedicated to conducting innovative, multidisciplinary research that improves the human condition.

With a worldwide staff of more than 4,000 people, RTI offers innovative research and development and multidisciplinary services.

Regional Finance Manager (Shared Service Manager)

RTI International, is actively is seeking qualified candidates for a Regional Finance Manager (Shared Service Manager).

The Shared Services Manager (SSM) will be responsible for ensuring efficient and effective delivery of Regional Office finance, travel, and logistics.

The SSM leads Kenya office payroll management, accounting and financial management, supervision of travel and logistics function.

This role also guides the Regional Finance Specialist and other accounting staff on RTI accounting policies and procedures.

Applicants must possess a minimum of a bachelor’s degree and 8 years of experience or master’s degree and 6 years of experience, OR equivalent combination of education and experience.

This role requires

understanding of internal controls theories and practices;

Must be detail oriented and highly organized;

strong attention to detail, accuracy, and

organizational skills with ability to be flexible and work well under pressure in a multi-cultural environment,

ability to work well in team environment and train others in financial controls and financial management principles;

ability to work independently as well as function within a matrix organization;

advanced user and trainer of accounting systems such as QuickBooks, payroll systems, travel, and logistics solutions;

Minimum 8 years’ experience in a busy finance and operations department;

proficient in Advanced MS Excel, MS Word, and power point presentations;

English proficiency is required.

To apply: Please submit your updated English CV (including contact information) to RTI’s online posting at http://m.rfer.us/RTIEbF7UQ by July 24, 2020.

RTI does not permit any payment requests demanded during any part of the hiring process. If such requests are made, please report it to the RTI Ethics Office via HRethics@rti.org. Any candidate making any payment will be disqualified from consideration for future employment with RTI.

RTI is proud to be an EEO/AA employer M/F/D/V.

Website: http://www.rti.org