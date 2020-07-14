Tuesday July 14, 2020 – Services at the Public Service Commission (PSC) have been disrupted after 10 officials from the Commission contracted the dreaded Coronavirus.

According to reports, majority of the commission’s employees were asked to self-isolate at their homes after interacting with the colleagues.

A memo that announced this latest development only provided that those workers cleared by the secretary or the CEO of the commission will be allowed to report to work.

“In this regard, all staff and interns will be required to proceed on self-isolation at home.”

“During this period, access to commission offices will be restricted except where there is prior clearance for the secretary and CEO,” read the memo.

All employees stationed at Commission House, Nairobi, were asked to self-isolate for a period of 14 days beginning July 13th, and ending on July 24, 2020.

With the development, access to the offices was also restricted to the general public with services offered scaled-down.

The memo also noted that during the 14 days, a fumigation exercise will be carried out in the offices.

PSC is tasked, constitutionally, with establishing and abolishing offices in public service as well as appoint persons to hold or act in those offices.

The Kenyan DAILY POST