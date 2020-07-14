Tuesday July 14, 2020 – Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) Director General, Mohammed Badi, stopped construction along 3rd Parklands Avenue by a developer accused of grabbing public land.

Workers at the site fled on Monday when Badi, who is a Kenya Airforce Major General, arrived at the site accompanied by MCA Jayendra Malde and Westlands MP, Timothy Wanyonyi.

The NMS boss, who was wearing combat uniform and a cap, said construction of a public hospital will begin at the site soon – a site in which the developer was busy building high-rise apartments on.

According to Wanyonyi, the estate had been earmarked for the establishment of a public health facility but an investor acquired it and started laying a foundation for a monstrous commercial building.

“This land belongs to Highridge Clinic but some unscrupulous developers have occupied it and are setting up a very big building on it.”

“On several occasions, we have tried to reclaim it with no success.”

“They are being protected by cartels at City Hall and NEEMA.”

“The area residents need a hospital here.”

“Absence of one has pushed them to Mbagathi and Kenyatta hospitals which are far away,” Wanyonyi said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST