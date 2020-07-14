Tuesday, July 14, 2020 – Kenyans have raised eyebrows afterthe registration number of a bus, that was involved in a grisly road accident at Fort Tenan in Kericho County in October 2018 where 55 died, was spotted on a lorry in Kakamega.

Hawk eyes netizens spotted the number plate after Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya shared photos of himself flagging off a lorry at a site in Shinyalu, Kakamega County.

In the photo, the Governor, who was in the company of the county leadership, is seen flagging off the lorry with registration number KBX 092J raising questions on what transpired nearly two years after the accident.

However, we have established that the owner of the bus, businessman Cleophas Shimanyula, applied to change the particulars of the ill-fated bus to an Isuzu FVR in June 2019.

I promised that during my tenure as Governor, all households in the County will access fresh and clean piped water for domestic use in their homes.



— Wycliffe A. Oparanya (@GovWOparanya) July 13, 2020





