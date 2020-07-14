Tuesday, July 14, 2020 – Media personality, Betty Kyallo, has introduced her father to the public with a lovely daddy-daughter photo.

The former K24 news anchor revealed that her dad visited her at her high-end beauty spa and left her with immense blessings.

She also revealed the dad got spruced up during the visit.

In 2017, the mother of one disclosed that her parents separated when she was still very young and life was not that easy.

“There’s a time when my mum and dad separated for some time and so my mum was basically taking care of us and therefore it was really hard … but anyway you rise above that,” Betty said in an interview with a local magazine.

While sharing the photos with her father, Betty wrote:

“My Dad came and just left us with immense Blessings!

“Thank you daddy!

“He also got Flaired Up! ✅”





